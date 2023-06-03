Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 3 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has received His Royal Highness King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan.

During the meeting, which took place at the Crown Prince Court, they discussed opportunities to further strengthen the bilateral relations and enhance cooperation between the two countries.

Also attending the meeting was Sheikh Zayed bin Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan. (ANI/WAM)

