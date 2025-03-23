Cairo [Egypt], March 23 (ANI/WAM): President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met on Saturday in Cairo with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt to discuss the fraternal relations between their two countries and ways to deepen cooperation across various sectors.

The talks focused on developmental, economic, and investment fields to serve shared interests and meet the aspirations of their peoples for further progress and prosperity.

During the meeting, both leaders affirmed their commitment to strengthening the close ties between the UAE and Egypt while advancing cooperation across all fields.

President El-Sisi later hosted an Iftar banquet in honour of President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the accompanying delegation.

The meeting was attended by members of President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's delegation, including Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President's Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; and Mariam Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt. From the Egyptian side, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, along with a number of ministers and senior officials, were present.

At the conclusion of his fraternal visit to Egypt, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan departed from Cairo International Airport, where he was bid farewell by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and a number of senior officials. (ANI/WAM)

