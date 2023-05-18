UK's Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Lammy, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan (Image Credit: Twitter/@OFMUAE)

London [UK], May 18 (ANI/WAM): H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met here with David Lammy, the Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the UK, and Member of Parliament, to review the strategic relations between the two countries, and prospects for developing cooperation across all sectors.

During the meeting, the two ministers exchanged views on the situation in the region and the latest international developments.

The discussions covered a variety of topics of interest, including collaborating on energy issues and international climate action, with a particular focus on the COP28 Conference, which will be held later this year in the UAE.

The UAE top diplomat underscored the depth of the UAE-UK strategic relations, emphasising how the two countries' commitment to long-term collaboration allows both populations to thrive sustainably.

The meeting was attended by Mansour Abdullah Khalfan Belhoul, the UAE Ambassador to the United Kingdom. (ANI/WAM)

