Delhi, May 18: Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, were trailed in their car by photographers as they left a New York City charity event Tuesday night, briefly taking refuge at a police station before being whisked away in a yellow taxicab. Indian origin cab driver Sukhcharn Singh- drove the couple for about 10 minutes soon after the couple were chased by paparazzi.

BBC quoted Sukhcharn Singh as saying that he picked the couple at a local police precinct in Midtown Manhattan as they were pursued by two vehicles and the Royal couple were clearly nervous during the short journey. Prince Harry, Meghan Merkle Involved in 'Near Catastrophic' Car Chase With 'Highly Aggressive' Paparazzi in New York, Pursuit Resulted in Multiple 'Near Collisions': Spokesperson.

Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and her mother were involved in a “near catastrophic" car chase with press photographers after attending an awards ceremony in New York. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Her Mother Get Caught in ‘Catastrophic Car Chase’ Involving Aggressive Paparazzi.

Harry and Meghan’s plan had been to use the cab to go back to the home where they were staying. When they were spotted by photographers again, however, they asked their cab driver to go back to the police station.

Singh said, “I don’t think I would call it a chase,” adding that two vehicles had followed them and come next to the car, taking pictures and filming.

The royal couple’s spokesperson had earlier said in a statement that the couple endured a “relentless pursuit" that lasted for more than two hours. A member of the security team protecting the couple said that after the couple had left the event, the chase was “chaotic” and could have ended in fatalities.

The incident happened after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended an awards ceremony in New York on Tuesday.

