Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 24 (ANI/WAM): The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) organised a panel discussion entitled "Opportunities and Challenges in the Security Council", headed by Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister for Development and International Organisations Affairs, and moderated by Ahood Al Zaabi, Director of the United Nations Department at MoFA.

The panel discussion brought together the ambassadors of the non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (Elected-10) to the UAE, including the Republic of Albania, the Federative Republic of Brazil, the Gabonese Republic, the Republic of Ghana, Japan, the Republic of Malta, the Republic of Mozambique, and the Swiss Confederation.

Also Read | Imran Khan Urges Supreme Court Judges To Save Democracy in Pakistan, Says 'You Are Our Last Hope'.

During the panel discussion, the participants discussed the UAE's priorities during its Security Council presidency in June. The panel also provided an opportunity to discuss ways to enhance cooperation among non-permanent members of the Security Council; exchange experiences, opportunities, and challenges during their membership; and addressed issues of common interest to adopt joint initiatives among non-permanent members of the Security Council. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)