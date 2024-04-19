Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 19 (ANI/WAM): The total volume of non-oil foreign trade through the border crossings of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi amounted to AED 281.903 billion during the year 2023, with a growth rate of 8 percent compared to AED 260.435 billion in 2022.

Imports grew by 19 percent during the past year, reaching a value of AED 136.45 billion, compared to AED 114.355 billion in 2022. Re-export activities also achieved a growth of 11 percent, reaching a value of AED 52.394 billion, compared to AED 47.277 billion in 2022.

Also Read | Pakistan: Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz's Motorcade Kills Motorcyclist in Narowal.

Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori, Director-General of the General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs, emphasised that the growth rates reflect Abu Dhabi's economic expansion across all sectors, which contributes an active role in driving the economic growth wheel of the country, resulting from the policies, decisions and strategic initiatives adopted by the UAE government to create a business environment open to the global economies, thereby enhancing the country's competitiveness.

Al Mansoori further explained that Abu Dhabi Customs, as part of its strategic vision to achieve global leadership, continuously adopts the latest technologies and systems to develop its operational and procedural efficiency and provide distinctive services that facilitate trade movement and accelerate customs procedures.

Also Read | Apple Watch Saves Life in US: New York Bicyclist Meets Horrific Crash, Here’s How Apple Smartwatch Saved His Life.

This includes providing proactive services and expanding the scope of the 'Invisible Customs System', which streamlines time and effort for customers, facilitates customs inspection procedures, and supports the completion of transactions with high accuracy and speed.

These efforts contributed to the growth of Abu Dhabi's non-oil trade during the past year and achieving a 100 percent compliance rate with the World Customs Organisation's SAFE framework of standards.

Abdulla Gharib Al Qemzi, Acting Director-General of Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi, said, "The Emirate of Abu Dhabi witnessed significant growth in several key economic activities during 2023, which was directly reflected in the growth of foreign trade through the Emirate's ports.

These results reflect the ongoing economic diversification efforts, demonstrating the strength and flexibility of the Emirate's economy. With the acceleration of non-oil activities growth and a strong infrastructure supporting it, Abu Dhabi's economic position on the global scale is further solidified." (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)