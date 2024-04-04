Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 3 (ANI/WAM): Building on the Emirates Health Services (EHS) track record of accomplishments, the Occupational Radiation Monitoring Laboratory at the Radiation Protection Centre has attained the ISO certificate for its exceptional performance in measurement and calibration.

This milestone reflects the international recognition of the lab's efficiency and competence in delivering precise and dependable results.

It plays a pivotal role in providing essential occupational radiation monitoring services to professionals in radiation-related fields, contributing significantly to radiation protection efforts within the country.

This achievement is a result of EHS' efforts to excel and in alignment with its strategy in developing services and ensuring their inclusivity and integration following the best global practices, as well as enhancing service quality and achieving global competitiveness.

The laboratory stands as one of the essential pillars within EHS to support the radiation protection infrastructure in the UAE.

Abdalla Alnaqbi, Acting Executive Director of the Clinical Support Services Sector at EHS, stressed Emirates Health Services' commitment to refining its operational framework and embedding quality principles in its services to achieve its vision of becoming a global leader in delivering exceptional services.

He viewed the ISO accreditation of the Occupational Radiation Monitoring Laboratory as a tangible manifestation of unified governmental endeavours at the federal level aimed at enhancing the quality of services for the public and the community.

Amina AlJasmi, Director of the Radiology Department at EHS, commended the laboratory for its capacity to fulfil stringent quality standards, embrace cutting-edge technological advancements, and elevate global competitiveness in excellence and leadership standards.

Amina explained that the accreditation committee conducted a comprehensive on-site evaluation of all factors in the laboratory that could impact the production of technical information.

The evaluation criteria are based on an international scale for assessing laboratories globally, focusing on the laboratory's ability to generate accurate and reliable data for tests and calibrations.

She affirmed that this achievement reflects the proficiency of the specialised team and its effective role in enhancing cooperation with international entities.

Maryam AlHajri, Head of the Radiation Protection Center, expressed sincere appreciation to strategic partners, represented by the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation and the International Atomic Energy Agency, for their fundamental and effective role in supporting the laboratory. She also highlighted that this certification will enhance the centre's position as a key reference in the field of radiation protection and radiation safety in the country.

The Radiation Protection Centre is recognised as one of the leading entities in the UAE for providing services and consultations in the field of radiation and radiation safety. It continuously strives to enhance the quality of its services by applying the latest international standards and practices. (ANI/WAM)

