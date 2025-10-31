Kuwait City [Kuwait], October 31 (ANI/WAM): Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, led the UAE delegation participating in the 55th session of the GCC Industrial Cooperation Committee and the 10th meeting of the GCC Ministerial Committee for Standardisation Affairs, hosted by the State of Kuwait.

The meetings brought together ministers of industry and trade from the GCC member states to strengthen joint efforts towards achieving sustainable economic integration and to enhance cooperation in the fields of industry, standards and metrology, supporting industrial and economic development and facilitating trade flows within the GCC market.

Al Jaber conveyed the greetings of the UAE's leadership and government to their Gulf counterparts, reaffirming the UAE's commitment to deepening strategic partnerships, particularly in investment and in strengthening the resilience of supply chains across key sectors. He also expressed appreciation to the State of Kuwait--its leadership, government, and people--for hosting these important meetings that contribute to advancing regional cooperation and partnership.

On this occasion, Al Jaber said: "In the UAE, and in line with the vision of our wise leadership, we continue to strengthen high-value partnerships and engage the private sector to enhance industrial competitiveness and sustainable economic growth for future generations. This cooperation supports the establishment of an advanced and competitive industrial base, furthering joint GCC action."

During the visit, the UAE delegation took part in the 4th GCC Entrepreneur Forum, which addressed challenges and opportunities related to the expansion of small enterprises in the Gulf market, along with workshops on business growth and artificial intelligence. The Gulf Industrial Platform was also launched -- a unified digital platform dedicated to Gulf industrial projects.

As part of its participation in the 3rd Gulf Industrial Exhibition, the UAE showcased five leading national industrial success stories. These included Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), one of the world's largest producers of high-quality aluminium, which utilises UAE-developed smelting technologies that reduce emissions and strengthen the nation's position as a global industrial hub. Nutridor Dairy Company presented its innovative approach as one of the region's most advanced dairy producers, relying on automation and solar energy to cut over 8,000 tonnes of emissions annually.

Lootah Biofuel highlighted its pioneering efforts as the first Gulf company to convert used cooking oil into sustainable aviation fuel, contributing to the circular economy and climate neutrality goals. Future Pipe Industries demonstrated its leadership in producing corrosion-resistant pipes and providing innovative infrastructure and clean energy solutions worldwide. Desert Board showcased its pioneering projects as the world's first manufacturer to transform palm fronds into eco-friendly wooden boards -- underscoring the UAE's leadership in circular industries and the transition towards sustainable building materials.

Three UAE companies -- Emirates Global Aluminium, Lootah Biofuel, and Desert Board -- received the GCC Industrial Excellence Award, reflecting the UAE industrial leadership, its pivotal role in advancing Gulf industrial development, and its contribution to building an integrated industrial ecosystem that supports sustainable economic growth and regional integration.

The UAE delegation accompanying Dr. Sultan Al Jaber included Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Osama Amir Fadhel, Assistant Undersecretary for the Industrial Accelerators Sector, and a number of senior ministry officials. (ANI/WAM)

