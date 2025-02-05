Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 5 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. The two leaders discussed the close fraternal ties between their countries and various aspects of their bilateral cooperation.

The call also addressed regional and international issues of mutual concern, with a particular focus on the latest developments in the Middle East.

Also Read | US President Donald Trump Invites PM Narendra Modi to White House Next Week.

Both leaders underscored the importance of intensifying efforts to enhance security and stability in the region and to prevent the expansion of conflict. They also stressed the need to pursue a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution, ensuring lasting regional peace and stability.

Mohamed bin Zayed Al and King Abdullah reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining close consultation and communication, especially in light of the unfolding situation in the region. (ANI/WAM)

Also Read | DeepSeek Blocked in South Korea: Foreign, Trade Ministries Block Access to Chinese AI Platform Amid Concerns About User Data Collection.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)