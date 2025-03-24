Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 24 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a mosque in a village located in southwestern Niger, resulting in dozens of deaths and injuries of innocent people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law.

Also Read | How India’s Market Slump Impacts Small Investors.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Niger, and to the families of the victims of this terrorist attack, as well as its wishes of a speedy recovery for all the injured. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)