Dubai [UAE], November 14 (ANI/WAM): Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, UAE's Minister of State for Defence Affairs, received in his office at the Dubai Airshow 2023 Viktor Khrenin, Minister of Defence of Belarus.

This meeting comes as part of Bowardi's program to meet senior officers and officials from brotherly and friendly countries during their visit to the exhibition.

He discussed with the Belarusian Minister of Defence ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries and a number of issues of common interest.

On the sidelines of this meeting, UAE's Minister of State for Defence Affairs and Belarusian Minister of Defence signed a joint cooperation agreement between the two countries. (ANI/WAM)

