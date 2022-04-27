London [UK], April 27 (ANI): On the grounds of continued human rights abuses in Pakistan, a London-based media outlet is set to host a program calling out for suspension of Pakistan's favoured GSP+ trading status with the European Commission which was approved by the EU parliament in April 2021.

While protesting Pakistan's favoured status with the EU, Eutoday.net, an independent and politically neutral media platform, said that the European Commission appeared to have done nothing about this and the human rights abuses in Pakistan persist. The media outlet flayed the Commission's inaction on Pakistan and has asked it to suspend Pakistan's GSP+ trading status immediately.

"In April 2021 the European Parliament voted almost unanimously in a call for the European Commission to suspend Pakistan's favoured GSP+ trading status with the EU on the grounds of continued human rights abuses. The Commission appears to have done nothing, and the abuses continue. Join us in calling on the Commission to explain itself, and to suspend Pakistan's GSP+ trading status NOW!," said the media outlet on the social media platform.

The program will be hosted under the theme 'Public Manifestation: Suspend Pakistan's GSP+Trading status with the EU now'. Pakistan is the major recipient of the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) scheme for the last seven years. Under this status which is set to expire on December 31, 2023, there is zero per cent duty on several products. (ANI)

