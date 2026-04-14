Paris [France], April 14 (ANI): France and the United Kingdom are set to host a joint conference aimed at bringing together over 40 countries to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on X, French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that the video conference will take place in Paris on Friday, later this week, which would see peaceful players come together and contribute towards a 'multilateral and defensive mission', aimed at restoring the freedom of navigation in the world's critical energy chokepoint.

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He said, "France and the United Kingdom will also host this Friday, in Paris, a conference that will bring together by videoconference non-belligerent countries ready to contribute alongside us to a multilateral and purely defensive mission, aimed at restoring freedom of navigation in the strait when security conditions permit."

Earlier on Monday, UK PM Keir Starmer said that over 40 nations had been convened to advance work on a coordinated plan for ensuring safe shipping via the Strait of Hormuz when the conflict ends.

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He said on X, "The ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz is deeply damaging. Getting global shipping moving is vital to ease cost of living pressures. The UK has convened more than 40 nations who share our aim to restore freedom of navigation. This week the UK and France will co-host a summit to advance work on a coordinated, independent, multinational plan to safeguard international shipping when the conflict ends."

https://x.com/Keir_Starmer/status/2043628699136749889?s=20

The French president further said on Tuesday that he spoke to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump, where he called the warring parties to resume the negotiations, clarifying misunderstandings, and avoiding new phases of escalation.

Macron underlined the need for all parties to respect the ceasefire and that it includes Lebanon.

"It is equally important that the Strait of Hormuz be reopened unconditionally, without controls or tolls, as soon as possible. Under these conditions, negotiations should be able to resume quickly, with the support of the main stakeholders", he added.

https://x.com/EmmanuelMacron/status/2044012518901789088?s=20

His remarks come after peace negotiations faltered in Pakistan despite a marathon 21-hour negotiation between Washington and Tehran.

It remains to be seen how the Franco-British proposal will help in breaking the Islamabad impasse.

The US-Israeli strikes, which started on February 28 against Iran, have resulted in repercussions being felt across West Asia and the Gulf region.

The vital energy artery of the world- Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly one-fifth of the global oil passed before the conflict began, has emerged as a key flashpoint as prices inflate across the world. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)