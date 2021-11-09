London, Nov 9 (PTI) Frontline health service staff will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to continue working for the National Health Service (NHS) in England, the UK government told Parliament on Tuesday.

In an oral statement to the House of Commons, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said that only those workers who can show they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can be employed or engaged in the health service.

The cut-off for this requirement is expected to begin on April 1, 2022, subject to parliamentary approval.

“While our health and social care colleagues are a cross-section of the nation at large there's no denying that they carry a unique responsibility,” said Javid.

“They have this responsibility because they are in close contact with some of the most vulnerable people in our society people that we know that are more likely to suffer serious health consequences if they get COVID-19. So, whether it's in our care homes, or in our hospitals – or any other health or care setting the first duty of everyone working in health and social care is to avoid preventable harm to the people that they care for,” he said.

The minister told Parliament that latest figures show that 90 per cent of National Health Service (NHS) Trust staff have received at least two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Tuesday's decision follows COVID-19 vaccination being made a mandatory “condition for deployment” in care homes in the country from November 11.

Javid said responses to the consultation for NHS showed there was support for compulsory vaccination but also concerns that some people might choose to leave their jobs over the policy. But, having considered the responses, as well as advice from his officials and NHS leaders, he concluded that all those working in the NHS and social care would have to be vaccinated, he said.

“No one, no one, in the NHS or care that is currently unvaccinated should be scapegoated, singled-out, or shamed. That would be totally unacceptable. This is about supporting them to make a positive choice to protect vulnerable people, to protect their colleagues and of course to protect themselves,” said Javid.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have not made any proposals to make COVID jabs compulsory for NHS workers or care home staff, health being a devolved subject.

The Opposition and some health groups have urged caution as the move could impact staffing levels within the NHS in the long run.

