Cornwall [UK], May 1 (ANI): One man succumbed to injuries after being stabbed and seven others were injured outside the nightclub in Cornwall, UK, according to The New York Post.

On Sunday early morning, an unidentified (24), from the town of Bodmin, was arrested as the suspect in attacking eight people.

The unidentified attacker was arrested on the charges of murder, attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent, cops said.

Emergency response teams rushed to Eclipse Nightclub in Bodmin shortly after 3 am Sunday after receiving reports about a "serious altercation" in the area, officials said in a statement.

A man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene, while seven other men and women were injured, The New York Post reported citing police.

According to authorities, the seven who were injured were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Devon and Cornwall Police have launched an investigation into the murder.

Detective Inspector Ilona Rosson from the Major Crime Investigation Team told The Independent that officials were treating the stabbing as an isolated incident.

"At this time we are treating this as an isolated matter and we are not seeking anyone else in connection to this incident," Rosson said.

"This is a live and active police investigation, and I would urge people not to speculate on social media but if you have information which may assist us, please report it," Rosson added.

East Cornwall Local Policing Supt Rob Youngman said asked the local community to be patient as police continue their investigation around the town of Bodmin, The New York Post reported.

"Understandably this incident will have an impact on the local community, and our thoughts are with the families of the victims," Youngman said and adding that "Cordons will stay in place today whilst officers gather information and evidence from the scene."

Youngman added, "Anyone who has not yet been spoken to by officers and has any information which may assist our investigation, please get in touch." (ANI)

