London [UK], November 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Another 22,915 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,453,256, according to official figures released Thursday.

The coronavirus-related deaths in Britain rose by 501 to 53,775, the data showed.

Earlier Thursday, statistics from Public Health England (PHE) showed that supermarkets are the most frequent common exposure setting for those contracting COVID-19 in England.

The second most common location for infections were secondary schools, followed by primary schools, hospitals, and care homes, according to PHE which collated the data using the National Health Service (NHS) Test and Trace app between Nov. 9 and Nov. 15.

England is currently under a month-long national lockdown until Dec. 2, the second of its kind since the coronavirus outbreak in Britain, in a bid to quell the resurgence of coronavirus.

During this lockdown, supermarkets and schools have remained open.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States are racing against time to develop coronavirus vaccines. (ANI/Xinhua)

