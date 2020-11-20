Lahore, November 19: Prominent Muslim cleric and chief of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), Khadim Hussain Rizvi died in Lahore on Thursday. The 54-year-old was one of the tallest Islamic leaders, and was ideologically affiliated to the Barelvi school of thought. On his demise, Prime Minister Imran Khan led the nation in paying tributes. Imran Khan During His First Kabul Visit Vows to Do Everything to Reduce Violence in Afghanistan.

Rizvi, whose organisation was on the streets till earlier this week to demand a total boycott of French goods in Pakistan, had been suffering from fever over the past few days. On Thursday evening, his condition deteriorated which compelled his followers to rush him to the Sheikh Zaid Hospital in Lahore.

Rizvi, according to The Express Tribune, was declared dead by the hospital on arrival. His demise came as a major shock for scores of TLP supporters based in Punjab province of the country. The streets of Lahore wore a deserted look after his death was confirmed late in the night.

Imran Khan Pays Tribute to Late Muslim Cleric

On the passing of Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi my condolences go to his family. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 19, 2020

Rizvi was born on June 22, 1966 in Attock district of Punjab. He studied Hifz and Tajweed - two Islamic subjects - from Jhelum madrassa, and went on to attain further religious education - Dars-e-Nizami - from the Jamia Nizamia Rizvia institute in Lahore.

The TLP, a hardline Islamic organisation, was founded by him on August 1, 2015. Apart from spearheading religious issues, the organisation is also a political entity and has contested both general as well as provincial elections. Three legislators in the Sindh assembly are affiliated to the group.

