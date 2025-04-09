Portsmouth [UK], April 9 (ANI): Final preparations are in progress for a large-scale multinational deployment led by the Royal Navy's flagship aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, as the United Kingdom reinforces its strategic commitments to the security of the Mediterranean and the Indo-Pacific regions while promoting trade and defence partnerships, a press released by the British High Commission stated.

The HMS Prince of Wales is scheduled to depart from Portsmouth on 22 April and will initially join a formation of warships, supply vessels, and aircraft off the coast of Cornwall. From there, it will begin its journey toward the Mediterranean, where it will conduct exercises focused on strengthening European defence cooperation.

This is the start of an eight-month deployment, Operation Highmast, that reflects the UK's capacity to lead high-level maritime operations globally.

In total, the deployment will involve around 2,500 Royal Navy personnel and 592 Royal Air Force personnel. They will be joined by approximately 900 British Army personnel during different phases of the operation.

The task group, made up of various Royal Navy vessels, including frigates, destroyers, submarines, and supply ships, will sail through the Indian Ocean, carrying out joint exercises and port visits with international partners such as the United States, India, Singapore, and Malaysia.

Twelve other nations will contribute to the deployment, either through ships or personnel. Notably, Norway will support the full operation with a warship, while Canada and Spain will also participate at various stages.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP acknowledged the scale and significance of the undertaking. "I want to thank the thousands of our Armed Forces personnel involved in the delivery of this immensely complex operation, demonstrating the UK's world-leading capability to deploy a major military force around the world," he said.

"This is a unique opportunity for the UK to operate in close coordination with our partners and allies in a deployment that not only shows our commitment to security and stability but also provides an opportunity to bolster our own economy and boost British trade and exports. As one of only a handful of countries in the world able to lead a deployment of this scale, the Royal Navy is once again demonstrating its formidable capability while protecting British values and sending a powerful message of deterrence to any adversary."

Following its initial exercises in the Mediterranean, the HMS Prince of Wales will take on up to 24 F-35B Lightning fighter jets from the Royal Air Force before joining Exercise Neptune Strike under NATO command.

This segment will test the Alliance's ability to conduct high-end maritime strike operations, incorporating multiple aircraft carrier and amphibious strike groups. From there, the Carrier Strike Group will proceed across the Indian Ocean, stopping in several countries for joint training exercises and diplomatic port visits.

The deployment's later stages include participation in Exercise Talisman Sabre, a major multinational drill near Australia involving 19 partner nations. The UK task group will also engage in joint activities with the Japanese Self-Defence Forces and return to India for further port engagement and regional cooperation.

Armed Forces Minister Luke Pollard MP emphasised the strategic significance of the Indo-Pacific and the broader scope of the deployment.

"Through this deployment of our Carrier Strike Group and 4,000 Service Personnel, we will stand firm with our allies against those who challenge the international order. Reminding the world that the security of the Euro Atlantic and Indo-Pacific are fundamentally indivisible," he said, as per the press release.

"This isn't just about hard power; it's about building influence and opening new trade opportunities both for defence and other sectors of our economy which will deliver British jobs and growth."

The Indo-Pacific region plays a critical role in UK trade, with imports and exports there valued in the billions of pounds. In the 12 months leading up to September 2024, trade between the UK and Indo-Pacific nations accounted for 17 per cent of the UK's total international trade, amounting to GBP 286 billion in goods and services.

As the Carrier Strike Group visits various ports across the region, the UK government intends to use the opportunity to showcase British industry and engage in trade events that could strengthen commercial links.

The deployment under Operation Highmast follows the Prime Minister's announcement to increase UK defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP. The mission reflects the Government's plan to prioritise national security and maintain global influence through capable, mobile military forces.

The press release stated that the Royal Navy's ability to maintain a persistent presence in the Indo-Pacific has already been demonstrated through the activities of HMS Spey and HMS Tamar and through the UK's role in the Global Combat Air Programme.

The HMS Prince of Wales and its sister ship represent the largest class of vessels in the Royal Navy. Their expansive flight decks, equivalent to the area of three football pitches, are supported by advanced weapons systems and are central to the operation of the UK's maritime strike force.

The deployment once again highlights the versatility and strength of the UK's tri-service military structure and the country's ability to project power and cooperation globally.

The Carrier Strike Group 2025 follows a similar deployment in 2021 and continues the UK's broader strategic goal of upholding international rules-based order in key global regions. It reinforces the Government's "Plan for Change" by aligning defence capabilities with diplomatic and economic aims and demonstrates the interconnected role of security, trade, and international partnerships in advancing the UK's global standing. (ANI)

