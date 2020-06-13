Coronavirus in India: Live Map

World News | Ukraine Daily Virus Cases Doubled During June

Agency News PTI| Jun 13, 2020 05:54 PM IST
World News | Ukraine Daily Virus Cases Doubled During June
World. (File Image)

Moscow, Jun 13 (AP) Ukraine has recorded its highest daily count of new coronavirus infections for the third day in a row, more than double the count earlier in the month.

The health ministry on Saturday reported 753 new cases, compared with 683 the previous day.

Also Read | Nepal Parliament Passes Bill to Approve New Map Which Includes Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura Regions.

In early June, Ukraine was recording fewer than 350 new cases a day. Overall, Ukraine counts 30,506 confirmed infection cases and 880 deaths. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

