Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

Nepal Parliament Passes Bill to Approve New Map Which Includes Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura Regions

World Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 05:40 PM IST
A+
A-
Nepal Parliament Passes Bill to Approve New Map Which Includes Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura Regions
Nepal Parliament passes Bill to change country's map | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Kathmandu, June 13: Amid the ongoing war of words with India, the Nepalese government led by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli passed a Bill to approve a new map which includes three disputed regions as part of the Nepal territory. The new map, which replaces the incumbent outline of the nation, was approved via the Constitution Amendment Bill that was passed with brute majority in the 275-member Assembly.

The legislation was tabled by the ruling Communist Party of Oli, and was supported by all political fronts including the Nepali Congress and the Madhesi Party - which is considered to be pro-India. Security Personnel Opens Fire on Indians, One Dead, Says DG SSB Kumar Rajesh Chandra.

An elected member of the Madhesi Party who had earlier voiced her rebellion against the Bill was asked by the party high command to withdraw her objections and support the law in national interest.

The new map now includes the contested territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura as part of Nepal. Amendments, through the Bill, have been made to the Constitution of Nepal to categorise these territories as "integral" part of the nation.

Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura - located on the Indian side - were first claimed by Nepal as their territories back in 1989. The KP Oli government upped the ante over the issue since 2019, and had recently accused India of making a "fake assertion" that the Kali river is the point of demarcation in the region.

Update by ANI

This is the first major land dispute between India and Nepal - the Himalayan neighbours considered as natural allies. Several analysts have linked the aggressive stance of Kathmandu to their increasing bonhomie with Beijing.

The border row with Nepal comes amid tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) - that demarcates India and China. The tensions erupted in May after the latter reportedly increased their area of patrolling.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 05:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Kalapani KP Sharma Oli Limpiyadhura Lipulekh Nepal Nepal Map Nepal Parliament
You might also like
India-Nepal Border Firing: Bihar Man, Who Was Detained by Nepali Forces, Released, Says 'Troops Dragged Him From Indian Side'
News

India-Nepal Border Firing: Bihar Man, Who Was Detained by Nepali Forces, Released, Says 'Troops Dragged Him From Indian Side'
Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Comments on Kalapani Region 'Inappropriate And Unacceptable'
News

Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Comments on Kalapani Region 'Inappropriate And Unacceptable'
Amit Shah Amid India-China Face-Off: 'Befitting Reply if Someone Tries to Take What's Ours'
News

Amit Shah Amid India-China Face-Off: 'Befitting Reply if Someone Tries to Take What's Ours'
International Everest Day 2020 Date and Significance: Know About the Day That Celebrates the First Summit of World's Highest Mountain
Festivals & Events

International Everest Day 2020 Date and Significance: Know About the Day That Celebrates the First Summit of World's Highest Mountain
Directorate of Civil Defence Official Suspended Over Delhi Govt Ad Showing Sikkim Different Country Along With Bhutan and Nepal
News

Directorate of Civil Defence Official Suspended Over Delhi Govt Ad Showing Sikkim Different Country Along With Bhutan and Nepal
Manisha Koirala Supports Nepal's Decision to Release New Map Amid Border Disputes With India, Leaves Her Indian Fans Disappointed (View Tweets)
Bollywood

Manisha Koirala Supports Nepal's Decision to Release New Map Amid Border Disputes With India, Leaves Her Indian Fans Disappointed (View Tweets)
Nepal Releases New Map Amid Border Disputes With India, Shows Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura As Part of Its Territory
World

Nepal Releases New Map Amid Border Disputes With India, Shows Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura As Part of Its Territory
Fact Check: Old Photo of Woman Cycling With Baby Tied to Her Back Misleadingly Shared As Of Migrant Worker, Here's The Truth Behind Viral Post
Fact Check

Fact Check: Old Photo of Woman Cycling With Baby Tied to Her Back Misleadingly Shared As Of Migrant Worker, Here's The Truth Behind Viral Post
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement