London [UK], February 16 (ANI): Larry, who is the United Kingdom's chief mouser, on Monday (local time) celebrated 10 years at No. 10 Downing Street, having served three Prime Ministers. He was brought in here to clean up an infestation of rodents.

The 14-year-old tabby has held his position longer than the leader of any British political party, Sputnik reported citing the feline's Twitter page. Larry has 438,000 followers on Twitter.

A tweet posted from Larry's Twitter account says, "The key thing to remember is that I live here permanently, the politicians just lodge with me for a bit until they are fired. They all work out sooner or later that it is me that runs the place".

Larry was adopted on February 15, 2011, from an animal shelter. He was appointed as the UK's chief mouser by the office of former Prime Minister David Cameron.

According to Sputnik, he was propelled to international stardom through the media who have reported on him upstaging some of the world's most powerful politicians and fighting with fellow mouser Palmerston from the Foreign Office. (ANI)

