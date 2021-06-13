Carbis Bay, June 13: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the Group of Seven wealthy nations have pledged over 1 billion coronavirus vaccine doses for poorer nations.

Speaking at the end of a G-7 leaders' summit in southwest England on Sunday, Johnson said the doses would come both directly and through the international COVAX programme. G7 Leaders Discuss Wuhan Lab Leak Theory Behind COVID-19 Pandemic.

The commitment falls far short of the 11 billion doses the World Health Organisation said is needed to vaccinate at least 70% of the world's population and truly end the pandemic.

