New York [US], November 28 (ANI/Sputnik): The United Nations is calling for keeping restraint and avoiding the escalation of tensions in the Middle East after the assassination of the Iranian scientist, the deputy spokesman for the UN secretary-general said.

"We have noted the reports that an Iranian nuclear scientist has been assassinated near Tehran today. We urge restraint and the need to avoid any actions that could lead to an escalation of tensions in the region," Farhan Haq said on late Friday.

Also Read | Peshawar High Court Summons Imran Khan’s Aide, Federal Ministers Over Contempt of Court.

The Iranian Defense Ministry said on Friday that the head of its research and innovation center, nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, had been killed.

In a Twitter post, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused Israel of being involved in the death of the nuclear scientist, and called on the international community to condemn the act, which he called one of "state terror." (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | Mohsen Fakhrizadeh-Mahabadi Assassination: Iran Suspects Israel’s Role, Asks International Community to Condemns ‘Act of State Terror’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)