Geneva [Switzerland], December 9 (ANI): The renewed clashes between Thailand and Cambodia has left eight people dead, while leaving several others injured. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called both parties to exercise restraint and recommit to the ceasefire, saying that UN stands ready to support efforts aimed at peace and stability.

Citing the Ministry of National Defence, Khmer Times reported seven Cambodian civilians have died while 20 had been left injured by the Thai military over the past two days.

Citing the Army, Bangkok Post reported that one Thai soldier was killed, and eighteen were wounded in the two days of clashes.

In a post on X, the UN Chief said on Tuesday, "I'm concerned by reports of renewed armed clashes between Cambodia & Thailand. I urge both parties to exercise restraint & avoid further escalation, recommit to the ceasefire & use all mechanisms for dialogue to find a lasting solution to the dispute through peaceful means. The @UN stands ready to support all efforts aimed at promoting peace, stability & development in the region."

Bangkok Post further reported that Thai planes have struck military targets across the border in retaliation for the attacks.

People living along the border with Cambodia have been urged by the authorities to move to safe shelters and vacate their homes.

Khmer Times also reported that on the morning of December 9, Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation held an emergency meeting with 30 foreign diplomats and 3 international organizations, including representatives of the United Nations, to present the Thai attacks on Cambodia in violation of the agreement.

Citing a message by Samdech Techo Hun Sen. Khmer Times noted that he said, "Cambodia needs peace, but Cambodia is forced to fight back to defend our territory."

The fresh clashes come only weeks after Thailand suspended a peace agreement signed in Kuala Lumpur in late October. The pact, witnessed by US President Donald Trump, was presented as a major diplomatic breakthrough. Thailand paused its commitments to the agreement in November after a landmine blast injured two of its soldiers.

The latest escalation also follows Trump's recent comments in Washington, where he claimed to have settled 8 wars in 10 months because of the rights clearly given to the president of the United States." Cambodia and Thailand were among them.

Border tensions between Thailand and Cambodia stretch back decades, rooted in disputes over colonial-era maps. The frontier has seen repeated clashes, most recently in July, when fighting involving jets, missiles and ground troops killed dozens and displaced nearly 200,000 people. (ANI)

