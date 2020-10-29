New York [US], October 29 (ANI/Sputnik): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemns the knife attack at a church in the French city of Nice that killed three people, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, an attacker beheaded two of the victims and later was detained by the police. A probe, which considers a terrorism motive, was launched.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the heinous attack today, October 29, at the Notre Dame basilica in Nice, in which a number of people were killed," Dujarric said.

Guterres extended his condolences to the families of the victims and reaffirmed solidarity of the United Nations with the French government, the spokesman added.

The attack in Nice was followed by a knife-stabbing attempt in France's southeastern city of Avignon and another one at the French Consulate in Saudi Arabia.(ANI/Sputnik)

