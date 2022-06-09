Yangon, June 9: The United Nations (UN) on Thursday condemned the killing of a staff member of the World Health Organization (WHO) in southeastern Myanmar.

Ramanathan Balakrishnan, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Myanmar, called for all parties and stakeholders to respect the neutrality of the UN and humanitarians and to protect the rights and safety of civilians. UN Condemns Attack on Peacekeepers in Mali.

Myo Min Htut, who worked for the WHO as a driver for nearly five years, was shot dead while riding his motorcycle in Myanmar's southeastern city of Mawlamyine on Wednesday evening.In April 2020, a staff member of the WHO was also killed while driving a vehicle carrying COVID-19 samples in Myanmar's western Rakhine state.

