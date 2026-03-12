Seoul, March 12: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his teenage daughter, Kim Ju Ae, were pictured firing new-type pistols at a light munitions factory this week. The visit, reported by state media on Thursday, marks the latest in a series of high-profile military appearances for the young girl, further fueling international speculation that she is being groomed as her father’s successor.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Kim visited the facility on Wednesday to review the production of portable light arms. During the inspection, Kim reportedly tested a newly developed pistol at the factory’s indoor shooting gallery, rating the weapon’s performance as "excellent." Did Israel Strike North Korea’s Embassy in Tehran? Truth Behind Viral Kim Jong Un ‘Huge Mistake’ Warning Amid Iran Conflict.

While the official KCNA text did not explicitly name Kim Ju Ae, accompanying photographs showed her standing alongside senior military officials and firing a pistol. Father and daughter were seen wearing matching black leather jackets, a garment frequently interpreted by analysts as a symbol of authority and the "Paektu" family bloodline.

The visit to the munitions plant follows an inspection on Tuesday where the duo observed the test launch of nuclear-capable cruise missiles from a naval destroyer. These back-to-back appearances highlight Kim’s current dual focus on expanding North Korea's nuclear deterrent while simultaneously modernizing its conventional infantry weapons.

Experts suggest the imagery is a calculated effort to build Ju Ae’s resume as a future military leader. "The pistol-shooting scene serves to signal that she is cultivating the attributes of a military leader," Lim Eul-chul, a professor at South Korea’s Kyungnam University, told reporters. He noted that the regime appears to be intentionally fostering an image of a "strong and formidable woman" within the ruling family. North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Watches Cruise Missile Tests With His Daughter Kim Ju Ae.

Kim Jong Un, Daughter Kim Ju Ae Seen Firing New Pistols at Munitions Factory

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Firstpost (@firstpost)

Kim Jong Un + his teenage daughter = pistol practice at a North Korean shooting range. The visuals are striking. 👀 pic.twitter.com/O5W0mHvKuO — The Popcorn Buddy (@WorldDailyFeed) March 12, 2026

Ju Ae, believed to be around 13 years old, has become a fixture at major state events since her public debut in late 2022. In the past month alone, she has been photographed operating a sniper rifle and attending major political congresses.

South Korean intelligence officials recently updated their assessment of the North’s succession plans, stating that Ju Ae appears to have entered a formal stage of designation as the heir apparent. However, the secretive nature of the Pyongyang regime means that any official confirmation of her status remains unlikely in the near future.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Korean Central News Agency), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2026 05:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).