Dubai [UAE], November 20 (ANI/WAM): UN Assistant Secretary-General and Director of the UNDP Regional Bureau for Arab States, Abdallah Al Dardari, praised the Arab Digital Economy vision launched under the guidance of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and adopted by the Arab League, describing it as a leading model for advancing digital progress in the region.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Knowledge Summit in Dubai, he affirmed that the UAE has firmly established itself as a key supporter of technological development and digital transformation regionally and globally through forward-looking policies and innovative initiatives.

Al Dardari commended the UAE's advanced standing in the digital economy, noting that its experience offers an ideal platform for Arab countries to develop their digital ecosystems, supported by its strong infrastructure, flexible legislation and innovation-friendly environment.

He added that the Arab Digital Economy vision is a pivotal step toward unified Arab efforts to build an integrated digital economy capable of keeping pace with global change. He stressed that the UAE's role in driving development at regional and international levels serves as a model for building a knowledge- and technology-driven future economy. (ANI/WAM)

