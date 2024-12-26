View of the destruction in Moratuwa, a coastal town in Sri Lanka caused by the Indian Ocean tsunami (Photo/United Nations Sri Lanka)

Colombo [Sri Lanka], December 26 (ANI): On the 20th anniversary of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, UN Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka Marc-Andre Franche honoured the over 2,25,000 lives lost, including 35,000 in Sri Lanka, and emphasised the resilience displayed by affected communities in the country.

Franche also highlighted the progress made in disaster preparedness and regional cooperation through the establishment of the Indian Ocean Tsunami Warning System.

Franche in a statement on Thursday said, "Today, we solemnly mark 20 years since the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami, a tragedy that claimed over 2,25,000 lives across the region, including 35,000 in Sri Lanka, of which at least 10,000 were children. This day remains etched in our collective memory as one of profound loss. In Sri Lanka, the tsunami devastated communities, displacing hundreds of thousands, destroying livelihoods, and leaving families grieving for loved ones. Entire towns and villages were swept away, and the scars of that day remain vivid for those who survived. On this solemn anniversary, we honour the memory of the victims and extend our deepest sympathies to those who continue to bear the pain of their loss."

He added, "Over the past 20 years, significant progress has been made locally and regionally to reduce vulnerabilities. Community preparedness has been prioritised in Sri Lanka through nationwide tsunami evacuation drills, awareness campaigns, and disaster education programmes in schools, empowering communities with the knowledge and skills to act appropriately and swiftly in emergencies."

He further said the establishment of the Indian Ocean Tsunami Warning System has been a game-changer at the regional level.

"This collaborative network of 28 countries, including Sri Lanka, has significantly enhanced the region's capacity to detect and respond to tsunamis, enabling timely and accurate alerts that save lives. Building on this progress, the United Nations remains committed to supporting Sri Lanka's ongoing efforts to build resilience and protect communities from the risks posed by natural disasters," Franche said.

The morning of December 26, 2004, saw the worst disaster in Indonesia's history. A magnitude 9.1 submarine earthquake occurred along the Indian Ocean subduction zone triggering a massive tsunami that destroyed 800 km of the coastal areas of Aceh Province with inundation observed as far as 6 kilometres inland. It was the first global disaster of the 21st century and remains one of the deadliest disasters in recent human history.

According to the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), post-disaster damage and loss assessment revealed staggering numbers on the calamity that include over 2,20,000 human fatalities and the destruction of 1,39,000 houses, 73,869 hectares of agricultural lands, 2,618 kilometres of roads, 3,415 schools, 104,500 small-medium enterprises, 13,828 fishing boats, 119 bridges, 669 government buildings, 517 health facilities, 1,089 worship places, 22 seaports, and 8 airports and airstrips.

The reconstruction costs were estimated to be USD 4.9 billion while committed funds from various sources including international community donors and the Government of Indonesia amounted to USD 6.7 billion. (ANI)

