World News | UNGA President Baerbock to Hold Bilateral Meetings with EAM Jaishankar During India Visit on April 28

New York [US], April 27 (ANI): The President of the United Nations General Assembly, Annalena Baerbock, will hold bilateral meetings with External Affairs Minister S.Jaishankar during her official visit to India beginning Tuesday, according to the media advisory issued by her office.

According to the media advisory, the President of the United Nations General Assembly, Annalena Baerbock, will visit India on April 28 (Tuesday) and China on April 29-30 (Wednesday and Thursday), at the invitation of the Governments of India and China.

Also Read | Pope Leo XIV Says S*xual Issues Should Not Define Unity or Division of Church.

During her visit to India, Baerbock is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Jaishankar and engage with key stakeholders, including representatives from India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the UN Country Team in India.

Highlighting the broader agenda of the visit, the advisory noted, "As India and China are two key supporters of the United Nations and multilateralism, the President of the General Assembly will discuss current global issues and challenges for the international order and stress the importance of upholding the UN Charter, strengthening the United Nations, and intensifying multilateral cooperation on all three pillars of the United Nations."

Also Read | Indian Student Shares 'Continuous Loop' of Living in Canada, Her Video Goes Viral.

Following her India visit, Baerbock will travel to China from April 29 to 30. In Beijing, she is expected to hold bilateral meetings with Vice President Han Zheng and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, alongwith interactions with the UN Country Team in China.

Earlier on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs in an official statement said that, "During the visit, EAM and PGA will discuss key multilateral issues of mutual interest".

Baerbock will pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat as part of her programme, it added.

She will also have an interactive session with representatives from the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MEITY) on governance and regulation of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the statement said.

Earlier, Spokesperson for the 80th President of the United Nations General Assembly, La Neice Collins, announced that the UNGA President Annalena Baerbock will be visiting New Delhi next week. According to the spokesperson, in India, the UNGA President will hold multiple bilateral meetings with various government officials as well as meet with the UN country team in India.

Addressing a noon briefing on Thursday (local time), Collins said, "The PGA will undertake official duty travel to New Delhi. And then next week, Wednesday and Thursday, she will also be on official duty travel to Beijing."

She added that further details would be shared soon, noting, "We will send out a media advisory with more information on that, but she is travelling at the invitation of the governments of India and China."

Highlighting the agenda in India, Collins stated, "And while in India, she will hold multiple bilateral meetings with various government officials as well as meet with the UN country team in India, led by UN resident coordinator, Stephan Prisner."

Speaking about the China visit, she said, "And then in China, she will also hold bilateral meetings with various government officials, and she will also meet with the UN country team in China, which is led by the UN resident coordinator there, Stephen Jackson." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)