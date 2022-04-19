Peshawar, Apr 18 (PTI) Unknown gunmen shot dead two excise and narcotics department officials in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, police said.

Officials said militants shot at the officials on the Daraban Kalan Bypass Road in DI Khan district.

The bodies were shifted to DI Khan Hospital. Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area.

A search operation has begun to nab the culprits.

