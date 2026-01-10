ion Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan with Tomasi Tunabuna, Minister for Agriculture and Waterways of Fiji (Photo/ X@ ChouhanShivraj)

New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, held a bilateral meeting with Tomasi Tunabuna, Minister for Agriculture and Waterways of Fiji, on Friday at the Krishi Bhawan, where the two leaders discussed ongoing cooperation and outlined future areas of collaboration, as per a statement by the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare.

As per an official statement on Friday, the Ministers held a fruitful discussion on a broad range of issues of mutual interest. The two sides agreed to extend the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a further five years and to establish a Joint Working Group (JWG) to advance cooperation.

Also Read | How Iran's Protests Unfolded: A Timeline of Economic Anger, Arrests, Crackdowns and Nationwide Unrest.

The statement further noted that in addition to this the key areas of collaboration discussed included student exchanges, training and capacity-building programmes, and technology sharing covering small-scale machinery, and digital agriculture tools. The discussions also focused on strengthening research infrastructure, genetic exchange initiatives and knowledge sharing on reducing food loss and waste.

He also shared the details of the meeting in a post on X.

Also Read | Donald Trump Meets With Oil Executives at the White House, Seeking Investments in Venezuela.

https://x.com/ChouhanShivraj/status/2009613301513351430?s=20

"Minister highlighted that India enjoys historical relations with Fiji which is growing further on mutual respect, cooperation and strong cultural and people-to-people ties. He further underscored that both countries recognise the significance of agriculture and food security as key areas for bilateral cooperation", the statement added.

As per the statement, along with Minister Tomasi Tunabuna, the Fijian delegation comprised of CharanJeath Singh, Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs and the Sugar Industry; Jagannath Sami, High Commissioner of Fiji; Vinesh Kumar, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Sugar; Nitya Reddy, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Fiji Sugar Corporation; and Paulo Daurewa, Counsellor at the High Commission of Fiji.

It said that representing India were Secretary of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Devesh Chaturvedi; Secretary DARE M. L. Jat, along with other senior officers. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)