New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Union Defence Secretary Shri Giridhar Aramane on Sunday held bilateral meetings with three defence delegations on the sidelines of Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru, according to an official statement by the Ministry of Defence.

Aramane met General Manager Industrial Relations Saudi Arabia Engr Turki Saad and held discussions on a number of bilateral defence cooperation issues.

The US delegation led by Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, Jedijiah P. Royal, and accompanied by Ambassador Elizabeth Jones, charge d'affairs US Embassy and US Air Force, met Defence Secretary Julian Cheator and the Union Defence Secretary.

Later Aramane also met another delegation from Oman led by Secretary General Ministry of Defence Mohammed Nasser Al Zaabi, reviewing the ongoing defence cooperation. During the meeting with the Union Defence Secretary, the discussions centred on increasing the depth and scope of engagements.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated Aero India at Bengaluru on Monday. Indian Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, led the Gurukul formation during the flypast at the inaugural ceremony of the mega air show.

The five-day event will focus on displaying indigenous equipment/technologies and forging partnerships with foreign companies. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the theme of Aero India 2023 is 'The Runway to a Billion Opportunities'.

The event will also help integrate domestic MSMEs and start-ups in the global supply chain and attract foreign investments including partnerships for co-development and co-production.

Aero India 2023 has enlisted participation by more than 80 countries. Ministers of 30 countries and 65 CEOs of global and Indian OEMs are likely to participate in Aero India 2023.

The even will also see the participation of more than 800 defence companies, including about 100 foreign and 700 Indian firms.

Major exhibitors in Aero India 2023 include Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen and Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and BEML Limited. (ANI)

