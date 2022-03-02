New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): After the fighting between Ukraine and Russia got intensified, the United Sikh delegation on Wednesday met Ukrainian ambassador Igor Polikha and asked him to grant them visas to help stranded Indians inside the war-ridden country.

Verenderjeet Singh, a volunteer of United Sikh said, "The main purpose of our visit was to get the visa. Our volunteers in Poland, Romania and Hungary have already reached there and have set up the base camp. We want to work inside Ukraine and those who are stranded--Indian students -- their parents are calling up -- students too are continuously calling us to help them. We want to help them."

United Sikh is a civil and human rights, humanitarian aid non-profit organization and disaster relief non-governmental organization which is also a United Nations-affiliated group.

Singh also informed that the Ukrainian envoy gave them a list of requirements for humanitarian aid.

"We met Ukrainian Ambassador Igor Polikha. He told us that Ukraine has some requirements like medicines, ambulances and other things. We have taken that list and are trying to provide them as soon as possible," said the volunteer.

Meanwhile, Adam Burakowski, Ambassador of Poland to India also met the Ukrainian ambassador and condemned the Russian military operations in Ukraine.

"Poland condemns Russian aggression against Ukraine," said Adam Burakowski while coming out of the Ukrainian Embassy. (ANI)

