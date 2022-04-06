Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 6 (ANI): Amid the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, a group of university lecturers and professors on Wednesday held a protest demonstration against the government.

Anti-government protests continue to take place in the island nation, demanding solutions to the current economic crisis.

Earlier today, the Bank of Ceylon employees union staged a protest against the government over the economic and political crisis in the country.

Speaking to ANI, an officer of the bank said, "We are protesting against the government as they have taken wrong decisions and the people are facing many difficulties because of them.

"The union demanded an election in the country and wanted a new regime to take over.

An emergency health situation has been declared in Sri Lanka today, due to a severe shortage of medicines in the country.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's Chief Government Whip Johnston Fernando informed the Parliament that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign and will face the current issues, as the parliament demanded the resignation of the President.

"As a responsible government, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign under any circumstances," Minister Fernando said.

Sri Lanka is battling a severe economic crisis with food and fuel scarcity affecting a large number of the people in the island nation. The economy has been in a free-fall since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sri Lanka is also facing a foreign exchange shortage, which has, incidentally, affected its capacity to import food and fuel, leading to the power cuts in the country. The shortage of essential goods forced Sri Lanka to seek assistance from friendly countries. (ANI)

