The United Nations Security Council's Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) will convene a special meeting on Thursday on the 20th anniversary of CTC.

India is Vice-Chair of CTC and will be the Chair in 2022. The year 2021 marks the twentieth anniversary of the adoption of resolution 1373 (2001) and the establishment of the Committee.

On 28 September 2001, the Security Council adopted its resolution 1373 (2001), a landmark resolution that defined a broad counter-terrorism mandate for the international community and established the Counter-Terrorism Committee to monitor Member States' implementation of its provisions, the UN said in a statement.

The proposed special meeting will provide an opportunity to reflect on the work of the Committee and CTED over the last 20 years and to address the change and impact achieved through their committed efforts. It will facilitate in-depth discussion of the successes achieved and challenges encountered by the States in implementing resolution 1373 (2001) and subsequent resolutions, as well as their various good practices developed, the statement read.

The discussions will focus on the progress made and continuing challenges in implementing resolution 1373 (2001) and other relevant resolutions, as addressed by the Committee's 2021 updated Global survey of the implementation of resolution 1373 (2001) and other relevant resolutions by the Member States (to be issued) and as experienced by States themselves, the statement added.

Participants are encouraged to reflect on significant developments in the work of the Committee and CTED to advance international standards, promote the adoption of a comprehensive approach to counter-terrorism, encourage engagement with civil society and its integration into the overarching global counter-terrorism effort, and ensure the inclusion of the human rights and gender dimensions in countering terrorism and violent extremism leading to terrorism.

The special meeting will also adopt a forward-looking stance by considering the next steps for the Committee and CTED, as well as the future of counter-terrorism efforts.

This will enable the Member States, United Nations bodies, international and regional organisations and entities, civil society groups and academia to discuss areas where further engagement and innovation are required, especially with regard to addressing emerging terrorist threats and ways in which the United Nations counter-terrorism efforts and architecture could be further enhanced to help strengthen States' responses to the global terrorist threat, in compliance with international law, including international human rights, refugee, and humanitarian law, according to UN. (ANI)

