Washington DC [US], December 20 (ANI): US Attorney Breon Peace, has tendered in his resignation weeks before the Trump 2.0 administration is set to take over.

In a press release by the US Department of Justice, it was announced, "Breon Peace is resigning as United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York on January 10, 2025. Mr. Peace has served in the position since October 15, 2021".

According to the Department of Justice, First Assistant United States Attorney Carolyn Pokorny will become the Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York upon Peace's departure.

In his resignation statement, Breon Peace remarked during his tenure he worked to protect over eight million residents of Eastern District of New York, upheld rule of law and promoted civil rights and dignity for all people.

"As United States Attorney, I have had the singularly rewarding experience of being called to public service and leadership in a district that is filled with people of different backgrounds and life experiences - yet share a common bond of humanity. Throughout my tenure I have also had the good fortune to work with some of the most talented prosecutors and staff to be found anywhere in the country and this district and our nation are the better for their skill, sacrifice and service".

He further added, "As I leave the Office, I will always be grateful for the extraordinary work we have done together in furthering our mission, doing the right thing always and in achieving justice with honor and integrity. And, I look forward to the Office's continued courageous commitment to pursuing justice, fairly and ethically, without bias, without fear or favor, and with compassion and empathy for our fellow human beings."

Breon Peace, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York had recently been among those who had announced charges against Guatami Adani and other executives linking them to an alleged bribery case. The Adani Group in November had strongly refuted the bribery allegations calling them baseless. (ANI)

