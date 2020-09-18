Washington, September 18: The Commerce Department will roll out a ban of transactions in the U.S. using TikTok and WeChat starting Sunday. The order Friday was put into place, according to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, to “combat China's malicious collection of American citizens' personal data." Also Read | US Lawmakers Propose Bill to Impose Restrictions Related to China’s Xinjiang Over Human Rights Abuses.

The government previously said that using and downloading the app to communicate won't be a banned transaction, although messaging on the app “could be directly or indirectly impaired” by the ban, and people who use it for messaging won't be subject to penalties. Also Read | TikTok Banned in US: TikTok And WeChat to be Removed From All App Stores in United States of America From Sunday, September 20.

Some security experts have raised concerns that ByteDance Ltd., the Chinese company that owns TikTok, would maintain access to information on the 100 million TikTok users in the United States, creating a security risk.

