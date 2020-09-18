Washington, September 18: US citizens won't be able to download Chinese apps TikTok and WeChat from September 20. The Trump administration has decided to ban Americans from downloading TikTok and WeChat. Both the applications will be removed from all app stores to implement US President Donald Trump's executive orders. TikTok has 100 million monthly active users in the United States. Oracle-TikTok Deal: US President Donald Trump Says Looking Into The Deal to Ensure No Compromise on National Security.

The development comes amid TikTok's plan to spin off into a separate US-headquartered company as per the arrangements in which Chinese firm ByteDance will have a majority stake and cloud major Oracle Oracle a minority share. Besides Oracle, Walmart will also have a stake in the new global TikTok, according to the CNBC report. US President Donald Trump, however, said on Wednesday that he does not like the idea of ByteDance having a majority stake in TikTok. TikTok App Banned by Indian Government, Chinese Company ByteDance Stand to Lose More Than Rs 3 Crore Everyday in Revenues.

President Trump had signed executive orders in August that threaten to ban TikTok in the US market unless the Chinese company finds a US buyer before September 20. He had also banned any "transaction" with WeChat in the US and set the September 20 deadline for the US Commerce Department to draw up measures to implement the orders. The President later issued another order that gave ByteDance until November 12 to divest its interests in TikTok in the US.

