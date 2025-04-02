Washington DC [US] April 2 (ANI): The United States House Select Committee on Chinese Communist Party (SCCCP) has expressed concerns about the CCP's recent military manoeuvres near Taiwan, which are acts of "intimidation aimed at subjugating a free and democratic society."

According to a post by the SCCCP on X, the escalation serves as another illustration of the CCP's increasing aggression and highlights the pressing necessity for "our democratic ally" to have the capabilities and backing to safeguard itself.

The post highlighted that the CCP represents a threat to freedom and democracy globally, and its actions to intimidate neighbouring countries, eliminate dissent, and broaden authoritarian influence must not be overlooked.

"This is not simply a flaw in technology; it is a deliberate and hazardous violation of our national security," remarked SCCCP Chairman Rep. John Moolenaar regarding reports that the CCP is integrating military-grade surveillance technology into American law enforcement, correctional facilities, and educational institutions, as quoted in the SCCCP's post.

Earlier on Wednesday, Taiwan noted an increase in Chinese military operations surrounding its territory, with more than 70 aircraft, 15 naval vessels, and 4 official ships observed around the island, according to Taiwan's Ministry of Defence (MND).

The MND detected 76 aircraft, 15 naval vessels, and 4 official ships in total. Among them, 37 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern, and eastern Air Defence Identification Zones (ADIZ). The Defence Ministry stated that it has been monitoring the situation and taking appropriate measures.

Taiwan has recently urged democracies around the globe to denounce China as a "troublemaker," following Beijing's latest military exercises near the island. These drills commenced shortly after US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth pledged to confront "China's aggression" during his trip to Asia.

Beijing persistently claims Taiwan as part of its territory, bolstering its military strength to potentially seize the island by force. Although analysts believe that China is not yet fully equipped for such an invasion, significant progress is being achieved. China continues to apply military pressure through exercises and coercive tactics to compel Taiwan into capitulation. (ANI)

