Left-wing activists (Antifa) hold banners, as they gather to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Antifa in Frankfurt, Germany, May 7, 2021 (File Photo/Reuters)

Washington, DC [US], November 14 (ANI): The United States has named four European groups linked to Antifa as "specially designated global terrorists," expanding the Trump administration's crackdown on left-wing extremist organisations.

The move places the groups under sanctions, with the US also planning to list them as foreign terrorist organisations from November 20.

In a statement, the US State Department said it is "designating German-based Antifa Ost, along with three other violent Antifa groups in Italy and Greece, as Specially Designated Global Terrorists and intends to designate all four groups as Foreign Terrorist Organizations, effective November 20, 2025."

These groups have been involved in violent attacks across Europe, often targeting government buildings, right-wing political offices, or institutions they consider symbols of capitalism. Some groups have also claimed to act in solidarity with Palestinian movements.

The State Department cautioned that American citizens or businesses engaging with the named organisations could face consequences.

"Persons that engage in certain transactions or activities with those designated today may expose themselves to sanctions risk," it said, adding that there is also a risk of secondary sanctions under counterterrorism laws.

The department said the decision supports President Donald Trump's push to dismantle Antifa-linked networks.

It noted that "The designation of Antifa Ost and other violent Antifa groups supports President Trump's National Security Presidential Memorandum-7, an initiative to disrupt self-described 'anti-fascism' networks, entities, and organisations that use political violence and terroristic acts to undermine democratic institutions, constitutional rights, and fundamental liberties."

The latest action is part of Trump's broader effort to clamp down on antifa, which he has repeatedly accused of fuelling violent unrest in the United States. He has previously issued an executive order describing antifa as a domestic terrorist organisation.

According to the State Department, the terror designation will help "expose and isolate entities and individuals, denying them access to the US financial system and resources they need to carry out attacks."

In September, US President Donald Trump issued an executive order announcing that he would designate the far-left, anti-fascist movement Antifa as a "major terrorist organisation." His declaration came just days after the fatal shooting of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

In a post shared on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump described Antifa as a "sick, dangerous, radical left disaster" and called for a thorough investigation into individuals and organisations allegedly funding the group."I am pleased to inform our many U.S.A. Patriots that I am designating ANTIFA, A SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER, AS A MAJOR TERRORIST ORGANIZATION. I will also be strongly recommending that those funding ANTIFA be thoroughly investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump wrote.

During his first term, Trump pledged to label Antifa as a terrorist organisation, and his Attorney General at the time, William Barr, described the group's actions as "domestic terrorism".

According to CNN, the practical impact of the proposed designation remains uncertain. Antifa, short for anti-fascists, is not a formal organisation but rather a loosely defined social movement.

While US law prohibits giving "material support" to officially designated foreign terrorist groups, there is no equivalent statute for domestic organisations, as reported by CNN.

The term 'Antifa' generally refers to a wide range of individuals with left-leaning, often far-left, political beliefs that typically fall outside the mainstream Democratic Party agenda, as reported by CNN. The movement lacks a centralised leadership structure or national headquarters, though some local groups meet regularly. (ANI)

