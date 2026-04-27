World News | US Lawmakers Mark Anniversary of 1999 Falun Gong Protest, Condemn China's Crackdown

Washington DC [US], April 27 (ANI): A group of lawmakers expressed solidarity with Falun Gong practitioners on April 25, marking the 27th anniversary of a peaceful protest in China whose consequences continue to be felt today, according to a report by The Epoch Times (TET).

The peaceful assembly, later referred to as the April 25 appeal, took place in 1999 and is considered one of the largest protests in recent Chinese history. Around 10,000 Falun Gong practitioners gathered in Beijing, seeking the release of detained followers and the freedom to practice their beliefs.

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Despite initial assurances from authorities, the demonstration did not result in greater freedoms. Within three months, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) launched a large-scale crackdown against the group. According to reports, the persecution has continued ever since, with some experts describing it as a form of "cold genocide."

Rep. Chris Smith (R-N.J.), co-chair of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, said in a statement, as cited by TET, that each year on April 25 and throughout the year, Falun Gong practitioners are honoured for their courage and resilience in the face of what he described as the CCP's ongoing campaign of persecution, defamation, and transnational repression. He added that the effort to eliminate Falun Gong would be remembered as one of the most serious crimes of the 21st century.

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Falun Gong, also known as Falun Dafa, is described as a spiritual practice involving gentle exercises and teachings based on the principles of truthfulness, compassion, and tolerance. It was introduced publicly in China in 1992 and spread rapidly through word of mouth. By the end of the 1990s, official estimates suggested that around 70 million people had adopted the practice, according to TET.

Rep. Neal Dunn (R-Fla.), a member of the House Select Committee on the CCP, stated that the anniversary serves as a reminder of the courage of more than 10,000 practitioners who peacefully stood for their beliefs despite repression.

Rep. Zach Nunn (R-Iowa), who also serves on both the Congressional-Executive Commission on China and the House Select Committee on the CCP, described the alleged practice of forced organ harvesting from Falun Gong practitioners by Chinese authorities as "abhorrent." He said, as reported by TET, that the CCP's campaign against Falun Gong began 27 years ago under the pretext of suppressing a peaceful call for freedom. (ANI)

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