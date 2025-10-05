New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Chinese Studies Expert Professor Srikanth Kondapalli has expressed scepticism over the possibility of China's relationship with Pakistan being impacted amid Pakistan's growing proximity to the United States.

In an interview with ANI, Professor Kondapalli noted that China will maintain its relationship with Pakistan, particularly given the significant investments in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

However, he acknowledged that the US' recent diplomatic approach towards Pakistan, including reports of acquiring Bagram airbase with Pakistani assistance and a possible patch-up between Israel and Pakistan to counter Iran's nuclear issue, can alter regional geopolitical dynamics, and there is a "chance" for China moving away from Pakistan, given the Pakistani proclivity to move towards US.

Professor Kondapalli said, "Field Marshal Munir visited China a few weeks ago and the Chinese concern is the CPEC's security, prosperity, etc. So, I do not think that the Chinese are moving away from Pakistan. Although there are some signals like Bagram base that Americans want to acquire with the Pakistani assistance. Secondly, there is also the American acquiring of bases in Pakistan to counter China. Thirdly, a new patch-up between Israel and Pakistan to counter Iran's nuclear issue."

"If these are real, if these are what they have decided, then there is a chance for China moving away from Pakistan, given the Pakistani proclivity to move towards the United States. But all these are just in about a year or so, we will get to know, because by November 2026, there will be midterm elections and the manoeuvrability for president," he added.

However, Professor Kondapalli also acknowledged that there is still no concrete evidence of deepening ties between the US and Pakistan.

He further highlighted that China has invested $52 billion in Pakistan through CPEC, which is nearly double the US' investment of $24 billion, suggesting the depth of China's engagement with the country.

He stated, "As of now, we do not have enough evidence to show that Pakistan is moving too close to the United States and away from China. China had given Pakistan $52 billion in the CPEC. United States gave Pakistan $24 billion so far in counterterrorism measures and others. So the weight of China is more in Pakistan than compared with the US. There are 36,000 Chinese security guards in Pakistan. These are basically people's armed police force. I don't think these many Americans are living in Pakistan." (ANI)

