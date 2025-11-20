Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): American businessman and son of US President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr, paid a visit to the Taj Mahal on Thursday, one of the most iconic and breathtaking monuments in the world, located in Agra.

The Taj Mahal was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983, recognised for its cultural and historical significance. It's one of the Seven Wonders of the Modern World and attracts millions of visitors each year.

The Taj Mahal has hosted several global dignitaries. In 2020, US President Trump visited the monument with his wife, Melania Trump; this was Donald Trump Jr.'s first visit.

In January, the Queen Mother of Bhutan, Ashi Tshering Yangdon Wangchuck, paid a visit to the Taj Mahal with a delegation of 19. The Queen Mother of Bhutan, Ashi Tshering Yangdon Wangchuck, was accompanied by Ashi Dechen Wangmo Wangchuck as part of her delegation. At the Taj Mahal, the Bhutanese delegation admired the monument's grandeur and its beauty.

In March, Brian Greene, a renowned theoretical physicist, author, and professor of mathematics and physics at Columbia University, and former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino visited the Taj Mahal. As part of their visit, they explored the iconic Taj Mahal and expressed their admiration for India's advancements in science, engineering, and craftsmanship, as per the statement.

The Taj Mahal is considered one of the finest examples of Mughal architecture, a style that combines elements of Persian, Indian, and Islamic architecture. Mughal emperor Shah Jahan built it for his wife Mumtaz Mahal.

Earlier in April, US Vice President JD Vance, along with his wife Usha Vance and their three children - Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel- visited the Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh's Agra. He called the Taj Mahal a "beautiful historic site" and expressed gratitude for the warm welcome he received.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font also visited the Taj Mahal in April.

Meanwhile, India and the US are nearing a comprehensive Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), aiming to boost bilateral trade from $191 billion to $500 billion by 2030. The deal is expected to cover key sectors like defence, energy, technology, services, investment, and procedural barrier reduction, while excluding patents and certain regulatory matters.

Goyal earlier said there is "no pause or hiatus" in the relationship with the United States, which is very strategic for both countries and that there will be "good news" on the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) as and when "right balance" is reached.

"I don't see any reason to be worried. I don't believe there is any hiatus in the relationship. It continues to be very important and very strategic for both countries--the United States and India," he said, speaking at the 22nd Indo-US Economic Summit organised by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC).

Goyal sought to reassure industry participants, saying the relationship continues to evolve across economic, strategic and defence areas.

He described the Indo-US engagement as a comprehensive partnership built on strong democratic values and a shared commitment to global prosperity.

Goyal noted that partnerships of such depth naturally involve different tracks progressing at varying speeds, but the overall trajectory remains firmly upward.

Addressing industry concerns about the delayed bilateral trade agreement, Goyal said negotiations are underway and advancing, but India will prioritise its national interests in any deal.

He emphasised that India must secure the interests of farmers, fishermen, small industries and other stakeholders before concluding an agreement. "Negotiations are a process, and India as a nation has to secure its interests. As and when we find the right balance--fair, equitable and balanced--you will hear the good news," he assured.

Additionally, he mentioned the recently announced contract for India to source LPG from the US, reflecting growing energy collaboration between the two countries. These developments, he said, reflect the resilience and maturity of the Indo-US partnership, which extends far beyond trade negotiations.

Goyal said the Indo-US relationship stands on "strong pillars of democracy, diversity and development," and described the two nations as trusted partners working not only for mutual benefit but also for global economic stability. He reiterated that the United States views India as a reliable, long-term partner, and both sides remain committed to expanding bilateral commerce. (ANI)

