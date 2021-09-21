New York [India] September 21 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that the country is putting an end to the two-decade-long war in Afghanistan and will devote all the resources in making advances in the future.

Biden's remarks came while addressing the opening ceremony of the United Nations General Assembly, where he referred to the conflict in Afghanistan. He also said that the country has aimed to invest all the resources in developing people around the world.

"We've ended 20 years of conflict in Afghanistan, and as we close this period of relentless war, we're opening a new era of relentless diplomacy, of using the power of our development aid to invest in new ways of lifting people up around the world, Biden said.

"Instead of continuing to fight the wars of the past, we are fixing our eyes on devoting our resources to the challenges that hold the keys to our collective future," he added.

Meanwhile, Biden has also announced efforts to mobilise USD 100 billion to support climate action in developing countries.

Biden also called on nations to "bring their highest possible ambitions to the table," in the upcoming climate summit in Scotland.

Biden's remarks came during the high-level segment of the 76th United Nations General Assembly that began in New York on Tuesday.

Top leaders from across the world have started converging in New York for UNGA high-level debate. The UNGA meeting this year is in a hybrid format but a large number of leaders are expected to arrive in New York. (ANI)

