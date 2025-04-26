US records over 800 confirmed cases of measles this year (Photo/WAM)

Los Angeles [US], April 26 (ANI/WAM): The US has recorded 884 confirmed cases of measles so far this year, representing a significant surge compared to last year's figures.

According to the latest data released by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday, 11 measles outbreaks have been recorded nationwide so far in 2025.

The CDC defines an outbreak as three or more related cases. Confirmed cases have been reported across 30 US jurisdictions, with 94 hospitalisations and three deaths attributed to the disease.

This year's measles case count represents a significant rise from 2024, when the country reported a total of 285 measles cases.

The CDC emphasises that the best way to prevent measles is through vaccination. Two doses of the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine are highly effective in preventing the disease. (ANI/WAM)

