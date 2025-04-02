Washington, DC [US], April 2 (ANI): Representative Gerry Connolly, Ranking Member of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, has launched an official investigation into National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and his staff for allegedly using personal Gmail accounts and the encrypted messaging app Signal to conduct government business, as per an official statement by Committee on Oversight and Accountability.

Connolly announced the inquiry in a post on X (formerly Twitter), emphasising the need to protect national security and ensure compliance with federal records laws.

"First Signal, now Gmail: new reporting today revealed that National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and his staff have been using personal Gmail accounts to conduct government business. We must protect our national security. Oversight Dems are launching an official investigation," he said in the post.

According to an April 1, 2025, report by The Washington Post, Waltz and several senior members of the National Security Council (NSC) used Gmail instead of secure government-issued accounts for official communications. The report detailed that a senior Waltz aide had engaged in highly technical discussions about sensitive military positions and weapons systems via the commercial email service.

The Wall Street Journal further revealed that Waltz facilitated high-level discussions on Signal, hosting group chats on sensitive topics such as peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and military operations.

Federal law mandates that all government business be conducted on official platforms to ensure the preservation of records and safeguard classified information. The use of unauthorised private communication tools, particularly for national security matters, raises concerns about transparency and potential violations of the Presidential Records Act (PRA) and the Federal Records Act (FRA).

The letter from the Oversight Committee to Waltz explicitly warned that the failure to copy or forward government-related messages to official accounts within 20 days could constitute a serious breach of federal law.

The letter further highlights that Waltz and his team's reliance on private email and encrypted messaging applications could obscure government activities from public scrutiny, hinder accountability, and expose classified information to unauthorised parties. It also raises concerns about whether Signal's "disappearing messages" feature was used to delete sensitive conversations, particularly in discussions regarding the March 15, 2025, U.S. military strike on Yemen. If such messages were not preserved, Waltz and his staff could be in violation of federal records laws, requiring them to report any such breaches to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA).

Beyond the potential legal ramifications, Connolly and the Oversight Committee argue that the use of non-secure platforms presents a clear national security risk. Consumer email services like Gmail lack the operational safeguards necessary for handling sensitive government matters. While Signal offers encryption, its use for government deliberations outside approved channels increases the risk of accidental disclosure to unauthorised individuals, including journalists or foreign adversaries, the statement said.

In response to these concerns, the Oversight Committee has demanded that Waltz and his staff provide all communications related to government business that were conducted on unauthorised platforms. The committee is also seeking written confirmation that all members of the NSC will immediately cease the use of private emails and messaging apps for official matters. Additionally, Waltz is required to clarify whether any classified information was discussed over these unauthorised platforms, particularly regarding the March 15 Yemen strike.

Connolly's investigation adds to mounting scrutiny over the Trump Administration's handling of official records and national security protocols. The committee's letter warns that circumventing established communication guidelines undermines governmental transparency and could indicate an effort to conceal key decisions from oversight.

The investigation will examine whether Waltz and his team intentionally bypassed federal records laws, whether they reported any violations to NARA, and if additional corrective measures are necessary. The committee has set an April 15, 2025, deadline for Waltz to respond to its inquiries and provide the requested documentation, as per the statement.

As concerns over security and transparency grow, the findings of this investigation could have far-reaching implications for the administration's national security practices. (ANI)

