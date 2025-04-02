Naypyidaw, April 2: The death toll from the 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar has risen to 2,719, with approximately 4,521 people injured and 441 others still missing, said the country's Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing. Meanwhile, Aung Hlaing, head of Myanmar's junta, rejected ceasefire proposals from Ethnic Armed Organisations (EAOs) and declared a continuation of military operations.

This move directly affects humanitarian efforts as the casualties from the devastating earthquake escalate. "Some ethnic armed groups may not be actively engaging in battles right now, but they are gathering and training in preparation for attacks. Since this is a form of aggression, the military will continue necessary defence operations," Hlaing said during a fundraising event in Naypyidaw on Tuesday. Earthquake: No Tsunami Warning Issued So Far After 7.7-Magnitude Quake Struck Myanmar, Sent Tremors Across Bangkok.

As global attention remained focused on the earthquake's destruction and sending humanitarian assistance, Myanmar's military has continued its attacks against resistance groups across the country, according to a report by Myanmar Now. Raising concern over the attacks, US-based advocacy group Human Rights Watch on Tuesday stated that Myanmar's military junta should allow immediate, unfettered access to humanitarian aid for earthquake survivors and lift restrictions that impede the emergency response.

Since the earthquake struck the region on March 28, the military has carried out airstrikes and limited internet access in severely affected areas, further complicating the humanitarian response, according to the advocacy group. "Myanmar's military junta still invokes fear, even in the wake of a horrific natural disaster that killed and injured thousands. The junta needs to break from its appalling past practice and ensure that humanitarian aid quickly reaches those whose lives are at risk in earthquake-affected areas," said Bryony Lau, Deputy Asia Director at Human Rights Watch. Earthquake in Myanmar: Another Quake of Magnitude 4.7 Hits Southeast Asian Country.

"Myanmar's junta cannot be trusted to respond to a disaster of this scale. Concerned governments and international agencies need to press the junta to allow full and immediate access to survivors wherever they are," Lau added. In its statement, the Human Rights Watch said that the junta is obligated under international human rights law to uphold the rights to life, health, and shelter.

"Under international humanitarian law applicable in armed conflict areas, Myanmar's military and opposition armed groups are obligated to facilitate rapid and unimpeded impartial humanitarian assistance to all civilians in need and cannot withhold consent for relief operations on arbitrary grounds," the statement reads.

