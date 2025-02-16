Washington, DC [US], February 16 (ANI): US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Saturday (local time) and reaffirmed US President Donald Trump's commitment to ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

According to a statement released by the US State Department spokesperson's office, the two leaders also discussed the opportunity to potentially work together on other bilateral issues. The talks between Rubio and Lavrov came after Trump's conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin earlier this week.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Lauds Vedic Scholar Tony Nader for His Knowledge and Passion for Indian Culture, Spirituality.

The US State Department spokesperson's office stated in a statement, "Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as a follow-up to President Donald Trump's conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week.

"The Secretary re-affirmed President Trump's commitment to finding an end to the conflict in Ukraine. In addition, they discussed the opportunity to potentially work together on a number of other bilateral issues," the spokesperson added.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 16: Elizabeth Olsen, The Weeknd, Kim Soo-hyun and Mayank Agarwal - Know About Celebrities Born on February 16.

Earlier this week, Trump revealed that he had a productive phone call with him, where they agreed to kick-start negotiations aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine immediately. Other than Ukraine, both leaders also discussed the Middle East, Artificial Intelligence (AI), energy and other subjects.

Trump said that he and Putin agreed to have their respective teams start negotiations immediately and begin by calling Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding the conversation. Calling his conversation with Putin on a phone call "lengthy and productive," Trump said that they discussed the strengths of Russia and the US and the benefits that they will someday have by working together.

"I just had a lengthy and highly productive phone call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. We discussed Ukraine, the Middle East, Energy, Artificial Intelligence, the power of the Dollar, and various other subjects. We both reflected on the Great History of our Nations and the fact that we fought so successfully together in World War II, remembering that Russia lost tens of millions of people and we, likewise, lost so many! We each talked about the strengths of our respective Nations, and the great benefit that we will someday have in working together. But first, as we both agreed, we want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine. President Putin even used my very strong Campaign motto of, "COMMON SENSE." We both believe very strongly in it," Trump posted on Truth Social.

He further stated, "We agreed to work together, very closely, including visiting each other's Nations. We have also agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately, and we will begin by calling President Zelenskyy of Ukraine to inform him of the conversation, something which I will be doing right now. I have asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Director of the CIA John Ratcliffe, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, and Ambassador and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to lead the negotiations, which, I feel strongly, will be successful. Millions of people have died in a War that would not have happened if I were President, but it did happen, so it must end. No more lives should be lost!" Trump also thanked Putin for his time and effort for the call and the release of Marc Fogel. "I want to thank President Putin for his time and effort with respect to this call and for the release yesterday of Marc Fogel, a wonderful man that I personally greeted last night at the White House. I believe this effort will lead to a successful conclusion, hopefully soon."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on Wednesday (local time) that Trump had spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. She said that the calls between Zelenskyy and Trump were "very positive" and expressed the US government's commitment to a "peace deal" and ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Karoline Leavitt said, "The President just spoke to President Putin of Russia. They spoke at length and the president released a statement following that conversation in great detail. I can also confirm that the President also just got off the phone with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine. His truth is as follows: 'I just spoke to President Zelenskyy of Ukraine, and the conversation went very well. He, like President Putin, wants to make peace. We discussed a variety of topics having to do with the war, but mostly, the meeting that is being set up on Friday in Munich, where Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead the delegation. I am hopeful that the result of that meeting will be positive. It is time to stop this ridiculous war where there has been massive and totally unnecessary death and destruction. God bless the people of Russia and Ukraine'."

"I myself spoke to the President about these calls and he told me to tell you that they were very good calls. They were very positive and the administration is wholeheartedly committed to a peace deal to end once and for all the Russia-Ukraine war," she added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)