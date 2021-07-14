Washington, Jul 14 (AP) The Biden administration is set to begin evacuations of Afghans who aided the US military effort in the nearly 20-year war during the last week of July, according to a senior administration official.

The official, who was not authorised to comment publicly, said Wednesday that Operation Allies Refuge flights out of Afghanistan will be available first for special immigrant visa applicants already in the process of applying for US residency.

President Joe Biden has faced pressure from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to come up with plan to help evacuate Afghan military helpers ahead of next month's US military withdrawal.(AP)

